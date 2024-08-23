Ingersoll Rand (IR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) recently:

8/19/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $88.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ingersoll Rand Inc alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,367 shares of company stock worth $24,180,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.