INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.93.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

In other news, Director Scott Juda purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in INmune Bio by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 124.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

