Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

TSE INE opened at C$9.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.