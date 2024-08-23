Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 353.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 515,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 401,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 211,130 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 151,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,448 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $2,082,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $830.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

