Insider Buying: Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Buys 157,000 Shares of Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) insider Alan Giddins bought 157,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($65,280.67).

Watkin Jones Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 31.55 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of £80.97 million, a PE ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 1.43. Watkin Jones Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 60.40 ($0.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

