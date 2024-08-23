Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.3 %

CENT opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

