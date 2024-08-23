Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 35,117 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,940,697.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,092,901.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,100,172.40.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $994,062.80.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.