Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00.

DPM opened at C$13.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.71. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

DPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

