Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 31,995 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 31,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.68), for a total value of £189,090.45 ($245,699.65).

Stephen Koseff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($175.74), for a total value of £787,560.75 ($1,023,337.77).

Investec Group Stock Down 2.3 %

LON:INVP opened at GBX 554.50 ($7.21) on Friday. Investec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 429.60 ($5.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 620.50 ($8.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 815.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 585.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 542.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.02) to GBX 660 ($8.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

