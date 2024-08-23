Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO Sells 8,824 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Galeese sold 8,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $128,565.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LYTS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80,818 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

