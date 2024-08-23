Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CAO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

