Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) COO Sells 10,623 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,956,117,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,556,000 after acquiring an additional 122,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,021,000 after acquiring an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after purchasing an additional 733,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

