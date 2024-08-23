Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $96,248,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 139,172 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $217.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

