Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2866 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
IAUGY opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Insurance Australia Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
