Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2866 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.

IAUGY opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Insurance Australia Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

