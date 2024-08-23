Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

