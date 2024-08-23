Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Desjardins

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Stock Performance

About Integra Resources

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$1.51.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.