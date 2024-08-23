Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $21.00. 25,420,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 52,147,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Intel by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

