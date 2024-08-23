Intellinetics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellinetics in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Intellinetics’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Intellinetics stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 0.35. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director John C. Guttilla bought 10,000 shares of Intellinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $121,473. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

