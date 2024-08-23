Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

