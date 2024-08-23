International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Trading 0.3% Higher

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 340.99 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.42). Approximately 441,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,647,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.40).

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.34.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Featured Articles

