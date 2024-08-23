International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.84

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $3.84. International Distributions Services shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.
About International Distributions Services
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
