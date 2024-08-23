International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

