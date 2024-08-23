International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$22.00 price objective on International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPCO. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
