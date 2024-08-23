International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$22.00 price objective on International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPCO. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Petroleum

International Petroleum Trading Up 2.8 %

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum stock opened at C$19.66 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a one year low of C$11.75 and a one year high of C$20.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.