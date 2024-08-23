Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $74.36 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,176 shares of company stock worth $3,260,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

