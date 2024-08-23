Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares trading hands.
Intu Properties Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £24.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01.
About Intu Properties
Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.
