Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $512.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $444.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.43 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $491.83. The company has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

