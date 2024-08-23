Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.53. 48,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 145,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $145.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBB. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the second quarter worth about $133,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

