Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $137.13

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and traded as high as $142.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $141.47, with a volume of 7,411 shares.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
