Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $137.13

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and traded as high as $142.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $141.47, with a volume of 7,411 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.