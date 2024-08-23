Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,407,000 after buying an additional 294,637 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after buying an additional 294,193 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.