Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $478.55 and last traded at $478.63. 9,875,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 40,729,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.27.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $26,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

