Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.79 and last traded at $78.41. 38,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $577.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.