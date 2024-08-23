Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.30. 6,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $284.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
