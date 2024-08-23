Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,755,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 358,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,456. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

