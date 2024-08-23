Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.03 and last traded at $102.23. 419,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.94.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78.

See Also

