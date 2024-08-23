Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDIV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $987,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $48.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $812.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

