Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Shares Down 0.5%

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVCB. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 749,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 536,893 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

