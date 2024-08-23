Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Western Union (WU)

Western Union (NYSE: WU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2024 – Western Union was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2024 – Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Western Union was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Western Union was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2024 – Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Western Union had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Western Union by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Western Union by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

