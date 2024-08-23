Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $227.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $215.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $293.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $304.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $295.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $312.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ROK opened at $263.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average is $272.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $317.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

