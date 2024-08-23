Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for STERIS (STE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of STERIS (NYSE: STE) in the last few weeks:
- 8/13/2024 – STERIS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/8/2024 – STERIS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 8/7/2024 – STERIS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – STERIS had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – STERIS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/26/2024 – STERIS had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.
STERIS Trading Down 0.1 %
STE opened at $234.14 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.83.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in STERIS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in STERIS by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
