Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2024 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $257.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $322.00 to $297.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $305.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $247.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.97. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 126.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 209.5% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,721,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

