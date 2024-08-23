Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,692 call options on the company. This is an increase of 336% compared to the average volume of 3,141 call options.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 17.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.71 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.86.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.
