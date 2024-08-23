Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,049 call options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 85,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 60,659 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

