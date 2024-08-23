Investors Buy Large Volume of Airbnb Put Options (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 49,280 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 34,267 put options.

ABNB opened at $115.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,386,004. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

