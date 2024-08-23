Investors Buy Large Volume of Serve Robotics Put Options (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 20,268 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average daily volume of 10,425 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SERV

Serve Robotics Stock Down 5.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SERV stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.