Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 35,383 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 166% compared to the average volume of 13,312 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

