Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.44

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $172.44 and traded as high as $221.31. Investors Title shares last traded at $216.91, with a volume of 14,113 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

