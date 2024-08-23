Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.60 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). 168,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 581,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.84) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

About Invinity Energy Systems

The company has a market capitalization of £94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

