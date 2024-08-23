iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,349.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $666,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.