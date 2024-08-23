iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.73% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.85. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

