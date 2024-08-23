iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.14.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
